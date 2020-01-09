You betcha it's (finally) time to talk about Fargo again. The trailer for the long-awaited fourth installment of Noah Hawley's FX series arrived in conjunction with the show's panel presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday, offering the first glimpse we've gotten of the new season so far.

Hawley and executive producer Warren Littlefield presented the preview alongside the anthology series' newest season stars — Chris Rock, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, and E'myri Crutchfield. The new season is set in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1950 as two rival criminal families — Southern European migrants and African Americans who've escaped the Jim Crow South — broker a deal to keep the peace, even exchanging their youngest child to solidify their arrangement.

"It's a conceit that I invented for this character but I think it's plausible," Hawley said of the new season's child-exchange concept. "It was a way into talking about assimilation and it was also a way into talking about the real determination of are you a good person or a bad person. ... You learn so much about someone by how they parent."

As the story progresses, the head of the Kansas City mafia dies unexpectedly during surgery, and things will begin to fall apart between the crews. As the trailer suggests, things will inevitably get violent between the groups.

Fargo Season 4 also stars Timothy Olyphant, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Amber Midthunder, and Uzo Aduba.

Fargo Season 4 premieres Sunday, April 19 at 10/9c on FX.

