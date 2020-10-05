Now Playing James Roday Plays Who Would You Rather: Psych's Shawn Spencer or Million Little Things' Gary Mendez

Nikiva Dionne is heading to "Boston" for Season 3 of A Million Little Things. TV Guide can exclusively reveal that the S.W.A.T. actress will join the ABC series as a recurring guest star in the upcoming episodes. Dionne will play Sharnice, a sought-after actress "as talented as she is high maintenance."

Shanice will be the potential new lead in Rome's (Romany Malco) semi-autobiographical script about his struggles with depression and suicide ideation. Rome managed to save his script from being stolen by a former friend (Jerry Ferrara) in Season 2 and will continue his plight to produce the movie as he wrote it in upcoming episodes.

Having to deal with a high maintenance actress is probably not the headache that Rome is looking for after he and Gina (Christina Moses) had their adopted baby taken from them when the baby's birth mother changed her mind at the last minute. The Season 2 finale revealed that Gina was devastated and irate that Rome convinced her to start on that journey in the first place. If his home life is falling apart, can Rome handle his professional life getting complicated as well?

Dionne played District Attorney Nia Wells in Season 2 of S.W.A.T, and she was also Hondo's (Shemar Moore) love interest and maintained a recurring role through Season 3. She can also be found on HBO's Insecure as Stacey Sutton.

A Million Little Things returns Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10/9c on ABC.