Everything to Know About Watching Live TV on Roku

Roku

These days you can use your Roku TV to watch just about any type of TV you want, but most people only use it for on-demand programming to choose what you want to watch when you want to watch it. Though many people prefer this type of TV, there is something to be said for live TV where you can tune in and watch something as it's happening. Believe it or not, this is also an option for Roku users.

With a Roku TV, you can access live TV in three different ways: paying a monthly fee, using the Live TV app, or installing an antenna. Each option is different and comes with its own unique set of benefits. We'll break down the easiest ways to watch live TV on Roku, plus what content is free and what content you'll need a subscription to for access.

Free live TV channels on Roku

Despite its appearance, you do not need an antenna to watch live TV on the Live TV app on your Roku. This is not because your Roku has a built-in antenna, but because Roku offers more than 100 channels for free on its own using your internet connection. When you want to watch local TV with an antenna, this is where you will go, too.

In terms of channels, Roku gives its viewers a lot of options. Most of the TV channels are niche and play reruns of old shows or movies, but there are more than a few that go beyond that.

NBC News Now

NBC News offers live TV 24/7. Whether you are looking for stock updates or foreign diplomacy opinions, you can stay up to date with NBC News Now.

VICE

VICE plays a little bit of everything. It has its own lineup of cutting-edge shows, some of which include the Dark Side of the 90s, Dead Set on Life, Nuts + Bolts (hosted by Tyler the Creator), and I, Sniper, but it also plays blockbuster movies in the evenings and on weekends.

fubo Sports Network

As a company, fuboTV offers both paid and free content. The free channel available on Roku is similar to ESPN's sports highlights, but it is often more in-depth with its analyses and reporting. Also, fubo Sports Network plays classics from years past. In Boxing Classics, for example, fights featuring the Carlo Twins, Bernard Hopkins, Jermall Charlo, and many more are rebroadcast.

Paid live TV channels on Roku

If reruns are not your thing, then you might want to consider a paid live TV app. There are a lot of options these days, so you may want to shop around before choosing one over another depending on what you want to watch. We're highlighting four of your best options.

Sling ($35/mo.-$50/mo.)

Sling TV offers three packages: Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. Individual Orange and Blue packages start at $35 per month. If you decide to get the combination package, the cost slightly increases up to $50 per month. Keep in mind that channels overlap in Orange and Blue packages, such as AMC, HGTV, and Lifetime, but for the most part, the packages are quite unique. If you have multiple TV tastes in your household, however, the combined package may be what you need.

Hulu + Live TV ($65/mo.)

Hulu + Live TV comes with more than 75 channels. From sports, news, movies, and kids programming, live TV through Hulu is an easy transition from a cable subscription. In fact, the difference between them is so subtle, the price tag is the only major difference. Plus, if you like ESPN and Disney+, you can get all three for only $73 per month.

Frndly TV ($6/mo.)

If you're a Hallmark movie junky and don't need a full channel suite, it probably doesn't make sense to pay $50 per month for live TV. As you might imagine, Frndly TV is the answer for a lot of people who want live TV without the large price tag. Specializing in family-friendly TV, it comes with 20 channels everyone in your family can watch, some of which include:

Hallmark

QVC

Game Show Network

Weather Channel

Baby First

Sportsman

AT&T TV ($70/mo.-$140/mo.)

AT&T TV is yet another live TV streaming service you can access on your Roku TV. There are currently four packages to choose from:

Entertainment: 65+ channels for $70 per month

Choice: 90+ channels for $85 per month— comes with HBO Max free for one year and the NBA League Pass free for one season

Ultimate: 130+ channels for $95 per month— also comes with HBO Max free for one year and a free season of NBA League Pass

Also, packages come with 20 hours of DVR storage to record your favorite content, but you can get unlimited cloud DVR for as little as $10 per month.

For best viewing, AT&T recommends your internet connection be at least 8 Mbps.

Watching live TV with an antenna on Roku

If you want to watch local TV, your best option is to purchase an antenna. The one you choose to install depends on how far away you are from broadcasting stations.

The Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna can pick up channels up to 200 miles away. You will get the best reception up high and near a window, but it is not absolutely necessary as you might receive all of your local channels by simply hiding it behind your TV. With over 35,000 ratings and an average of 4.5 stars on Amazon, this is an option worth trying.

Forlovv's Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna can be mounted both inside and outside. Aesthetically, it is more pleasing to the eye than other antennas on the market because it can be subtly placed on your TV stand or wall. Because it is weather-resistant, you can also mount it outside under your roofline for maximum reception. It currently has 4 stars on Amazon.

If you live in a rural area, you'll want to consider an outdoor antenna that you can place on your roof. The GE Outdoor TV Antenna can bring in 1080P-4K reception, is weather-resistant, and can support multiple TVs with a splitter. If your roof is difficult to access, you can mount it in your attic. It has 4.5 stars on Amazon, and all of its claims have been independently certified and reviewed by a third-party company.

No matter which type of antenna you purchase, you'll simply need to screw in the antenna cable into the Cable/Antenna port on your Roku TV, which may be placed either on the side or back of it. Once the cable is attached, go to the Live TV app on your Roku and initiate a channel scan. If you have been watching Roku's provided TV without an antenna, hit the star button on your remote with the Live TV app highlighted on the home screen. This will bring up an option to scan (or rescan) for local channels.

Our final take

If you have high-speed internet, you do not need a cable subscription and can opt for an alternative option. Especially because there are plenty of ways to watch live TV with Roku devices from streaming, to casting, to live television. To decide which one to get, choose the option that best matches your TV habits and budget.