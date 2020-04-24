Phase Four of Marvel's programming slate, which includes a number of future blockbusters as well as a handful of new limited TV shows that will stream on Disney+, has been delayed as a result of the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down a lot of the world inevitably pushed the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, the character's long-awaited solo film, from May until November. Unsurprisingly, this move then set off a domino effect for the rest of Phase Four, at least on the big screen.

It is unclear at this time whether Marvel's three Disney+ shows that were in production and shut down — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (scheduled for August), WandaVision (December), and Loki (spring 2021) — will be rescheduled as well, though it seems likely given we don't know when these shows will be able to resume production.

Below you'll find an updated list of every Marvel movie and TV show scheduled to be released through 2022, including a date for the Captain Marvel sequel, which was previously unannounced, and a new date for the third Spider-Man film, which is being co-financed by Disney. We'll keep updating it as more information comes to light.

August 2020: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+): Potentially delayed because of COVID-19

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, and Daniel Bruhl (returning to the MCU as Baron Zemo, who last appeared in Captain America: Civil War).

Nov. 6, 2020: Black Widow

Originally scheduled to debut May 1, now taking over The Eternals' fall slot. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. The film is set in Budapest just after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features the Taskmaster as its villain.

December 2020: WandaVision (Disney+): Potentially delayed because of COVID-19

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, and Teyonah Parris. This series takes place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — which is notable because Vision died in Infinity War and was not resurrected at the end of Endgame. Parris, meanwhile, will play a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, a character introduced in Captain Marvel. Dennings and Park will star as their characters from Thor and Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.

Feb. 21, 2021: The Eternals

Originally set for Nov. 6, 2020, the film is now debuting in Shang-Chi's original winter slot. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. Who are the Eternals? Good question.

May 7, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Originally set for Feb. 21, 2021, the film is now premiering on Doctor Strange's original May date. Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). Fun fact: Leung will play the Mandarin, who appeared as part of a meta-twist in Iron Man 3 when Sir Ben Kingsley starred as an actor playing the Mandarin.

Spring 2021: Loki (Disney+): Potentially delayed because of COVID-19

Starring Tom Hiddleston. Loki also died in the final Avengers films, though an earlier version of Loki did appear in the time-travel portion of Endgame, in which he used the Tesseract (aka the Space Stone) to escape capture in 2012. That's where this series will take place. "The question I get asked more than any other question in Endgame was, where did Loki go, and what happened to Loki?" Feige said at Comic-Con. "This series will answer where he went."

Summer 2021: What If...? (Disney+)

The animated series stars Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher and features the return of numerous MCU veterans, including Michael B. Jordan, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, and more.

Fall 2021: Hawkeye (Disney+)

Starring Jeremy Renner, the series will introduce Kate Bishop, who picks up the Hawkeye name from Renner's Clint Barton.

Nov. 5, 2021: Untitled Spider-Man film

Sony announced in April it has delayed the upcoming third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland (Disney is co-financing the project, so we're gonna go ahead and count it here). Originally scheduled for a July 2021 premiere, the film is now scheduled to be released in Nov. 2021. It is taking over the spot originally held by Thor: Love and Thunder and which was earmarked for the Doctor Strange sequel after Marvel was forced to delay Black Widow, creating a domino effect on its schedule. Both Thor and Doctor Strange will now hit theaters in early 2022.

Feb. 11, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder

Originally scheduled for Nov. 2021, the film is now debuting in Feb. 2022. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Written and directed by Taika Waititi. Fun fact: This marks Portman's first Thor film since Thor: The Dark World. (Her character, Jane Foster, briefly appeared in Avengers: Endgame in archival footage; Portman did provide the film a fresh voice-over.) Portman will play female Thor in the new film, a twist pulled from a recent run of Thor comic books. Also of note: the sexuality of Thompson's Valkyrie will factor into the story, making her the first major LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness



Originally scheduled for May 7, 2021 and then Nov. 5, 2021, the Doctor Strange sequel has been pushed once more, all the way to March 2022. The move comes after Sony was forced to delay the release of the next Spider-Man movie until Nov. 2021. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen (she's a witch, he's a wizard; do Harry Potter next, cowards!). Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is stepping in to direct after Scott Derrickson exited the film earlier this year (he remains an executive producer). The expectation is that this will be the first "scary" Marvel Cinematic Universe film and tie into both WandaVision and Loki.

May 6, 2022: Black Panther sequel

The Black Panther sequel's date has not been changed. Starring Chadwick Boseman, and hopefully a lot of other returning fan-favorite characters, the sequel to 2018's Black Panther will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the first film. At D23 Expo in August, Coogler confirmed the movie won't actually be called Black Panther II, although leaning into the Roman numerals for the official announcement is a nice callback to the original film's higher ambitions: Coogler has said The Godfather was a key influence on Black Panther; the sequel to The Godfather, of course, is The Godfather Part II.

July 8, 2022: Captain Marvel sequel

This date was previously reserved for an unnamed Disney live-action flick, but now we know that it's the date of the anticipated follow-up to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. We'll update more when we know more.