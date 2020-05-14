Not one to let the runaway success of ESPN's docuseries The Last Dance go under-appreciated, the network's fellow Disney family member ABC will air a new special next week that digs deeper into the series centered on cultural icon Michael Jordan.

After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special, airing Tuesday, May 19 on ABC, will have renown commentator Stephen A. Smith joined by Magic Johnson and more surprise appearances by other NBA legends to discuss their biggest takeaways from The Last Dance, the buzzed-about and celebrated series which ends Sunday, May 17 on ESPN.

How to Stream the Michael Jordan Docuseries The Last Dance

Framed around the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, The Last Dance shows Jordan as a complex person driven to win at all costs and pushing people to be the best they could be. Full of archival footage, The Last Dance shows players at their most intimate, with incredible footage of practices, bus rides, and Jordan relentlessly riding everyone to be great or get lost.

After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special airs Tuesday May 19 at 8/7c on ABC.