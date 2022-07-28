ESPN+ is Getting a Major Price Hike This Summer

Sports fans will soon be paying more for some of their streaming content. ESPN+ has announced a new 43% price hike going into effect next month. Starting August 23, the monthly ESPN+ subscription price will jump from $6.99 to $9.99/month, while annual plans will rise from $69.99 to $99.99/year.

ESPN+ subscribers will be sent an official communication about the price change in the coming weeks.

This major price increase comes just over one year since the last time ESPN+ got a price hike. In July 2021, the monthly subscription went from $5.99 to $6.99, a $1 difference. Now, the fans' subscription costs will be almost doubled for the Disney-owned streaming service.

However, there is one way to avoid the increase. ESPN+ is part of the Disney Bundle along with Disney+ and Hulu, and that package is not affected by the price hike. Bundle subscribers will still get all three streaming services for $13.99 per month for Hulu with ads or $19.99 without ads.

More good news for subscribers: the price for UFC pay-per-view events on ESPN+ will remain the same.