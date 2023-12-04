Enhance Your Streaming Setup With Roku's Soundbar and Subwoofer, now $100 off

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Did you know that Roku made a single device that's both a powerful version of the Roku streaming platform and also a high-quality soundbar with wireless subwoofer? Well now you do--and you can get the Roku Streambar for 40% off its normal retail price at Amazon right now, which is a savings of $100. That's not a deal to turn your nose up at, especially if you're in the market for a soundbar--$150 is a great price for a soundbar of this caliber on its own, so the Roku streaming aspect of the device (and the subwoofer) are certainly welcome bonuses at this price.

As mentioned, the Roku Streambar includes a wireless subwoofer to go with the soundbar, and you can expand this sound system into a surround system with Roku speaker add-ons that you can purchase separately. But for $150 this is plenty bang for your buck as it is.

Audio output being integrated with your media player like this--which is not something that's possible with most speaker setups--has some low-key advantages, like auto-adjusting the volume when a TV commercial is way louder than the show you're watching. Other soundbars have a volume normalization feature, but the Roku Streambar has the big advantage in that department because it's also the device that's playing the content.

Just as importantly, you're also getting the best version of the Roku streaming device--it's snappier and much more responsive than your average Roku Stick.

Roku's main competitor, Amazon, also has a streaming soundbar. The recently released Fire TV Soundbar is discounted from $130 to $100 at Amazon. You'll save $50 going this route, but you won't get a subwoofer. It's also worth noting that Roku's combo pack has far more (and better) user reviews.

