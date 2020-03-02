Sworn enemies Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) and Damon Cross (Wood Harris) are not messing around when it comes to meeting each other face to face. In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Empire, airing at 9/8c on Fox, the pair arrive to a prearranged meeting armed with guns. Despite the theatrics, though, no actual shots are fired during this rendezvous at gunpoint.

Instead, Damon confronts Lucious about working with his daughter Yana (Kiandra Richardson), since they both agreed to leave each other's families alone after finally putting the kibosh on their treacherous feuding. But Lucious makes a passionate plea to continue producing the talented vocalist, which Damon ultimately supports. Whether or not this new working arrangement means their beef is permanently squashed remains to be seen.

As we gear up for the final episodes of Lee Daniels and Danny Strong's seminal hip hop drama, major questions remain, like whether or not Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious are really poised to die by season's end. Their deaths were teased at the beginning of Season 6 through cryptic flash-forwards in which Lucious is shot and Cookie's car explodes. We still don't know who might behind their potential demise, or if they're even dead dead, but it looks like these remaining episodes will start to provide some much-needed answers.

What we can be sure of is that Jussie Smollett's Jamal Lyon will not return before Empire bows out. Jamal was written out of Season 6 amid the actor's legal woes. At the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Fox Entertainment Chief Michael Thorn ruled out the possibility of Smollett appearing in the final season, telling Deadline, "He is not coming back." Thorn did note that the finale would likely mention Jamal in some form.

Empire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.