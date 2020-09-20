TV's Cinderella story just nabbed its perfect ending. Capping off one impressive final run, Schitt's Creek won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, beating out Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Dead to Me (Netflix), The Good Place (NBC), Insecure (HBO), The Kominksy Method (Netflix), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), and What We Do in the Shadows (FX).

This marks the first category win for the series, which wrapped earlier this year. During his acceptance speech, supporting actor, writer, and director Dan Levy spoke on the show's central themes of love and acceptance while also encouraging Americans to vote. "Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before," Levy said. "For any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so and then go out and vote because that is the only way that we're going to have some love and acceptance out there."

The beloved Pop series has been absolutely dominating the Emmys with additional wins for Catherine O'Hara, who picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her unforgettable work as Moira Rose in the beloved series.

Plus, Eugene Levy brought home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Dan Levy won for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series alongside Andrew Cividino for "Happy Ending" as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Annie Murphy nabbed the win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy series. Schitt's Creek also won for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and the show took home the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

The series, which premiered in 2015, remained relatively under the radar until Season 4 when it was made available to stream on Netflix and gained international popularity.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired live Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC, went mostly virtual amid COVID-19. The ceremony was held without an audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to accommodate the hundreds of live feeds of the various nominees and presenters who appeared throughout the show from the comfort of their own homes. There were a few stars present, however, like Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the event for the third time, along with presenters Zendaya and Jason Sudeikis.