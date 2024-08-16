Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Emily in Paris. Read at your own risk!]

Emily in Paris isn't afraid to put Emily (Lily Collins) through the emotional wringer. Part 1 of Season 4, which dropped Thursday on Netflix, proved no different as Emily found herself in the middle of yet another messy situation. After Emily made the decision to be with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), it was only a matter of time before their blossoming romance would face another hurdle — and it's a big one: Camille (Camille Razat) isn't pregnant with Gabriel's baby.

The surprising twist presented itself at the end of Part 1 after Camille noticed some spotting and went to the doctor for a check-up. It was there she learned she wasn't with child, a devastating blow to maintaining a significant presence in Gabriel's life even as she explored a new relationship with free-spirited Greek artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling). At a gathering later that evening toasting Gabriel's loss of a Michelin star for his restaurant, Camille had the chance to tell the truth. Instead, she chose to keep the pregnancy secret to herself, leaving an air of uneasiness surrounding the futures of Emily, Gabriel, and Camille's respective relationships amid imminent fallout. The news is sure to shake Gabriel when it does come out, as he was looking forward to being a father. And how will that disappointment affect his relationship with Emily?

"We were all really surprised," Collins told TV Guide of how the cast reacted to the undoing of Camille's pregnancy. "We trust our writers and [creator] Darren [Star], so we always knew that there were going to be twists and turns along the way."

"Now there's a new hurdle for Emily to get past, and it's going to only deepen her relationship and strengthen it through communication with Gabriel, with Camille, and also within herself, so she can be clear and confident with how she moves forward," Collins continued. "It's definitely a surprise to find out [about Camille], but all the characters navigate it with a lot of grace."

Star explained why Camille didn't take the opportunity to come clean to Gabriel at his party when there were times she could have. "Obviously, that's not the moment to break the news," he told TV Guide, hinting that everything would come out in the open eventually. "It's a big blow to Camille at the end. As complicated as things were, I think it's something that she really wanted. We see the ramifications of that in Part 2."

Collins teased that the pregnancy twist "does change dynamics a lot." It doesn't help that, in the middle of all this, Camille has officially moved into the same building as Emily and Gabriel, adding to the trio's festering tension.

Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat, Emily in Paris Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

"With Emily now in this more mature, vulnerable state, it's going to test her in new ways as to how she will react and how she decides to move forward," Collins said. "Does she listen to her brain? Does she listen to her heart?"

Even so, Emily and Gabriel appear to be weathering the storm together — for now, at least.

"They've been in a romantic dance with each other for so long, the second half is about seeing each other in a more realistic way," Star previewed. "They grapple with some real issues that they have with each other that maybe haven't been as obvious before."

"Timing can be everything. I think this is an opportunity for them to finally start to explore their feelings. Obviously it's complicated," Collins said. "I really believe that Emily values [Camille's] friendship and respects her a lot, and so in that regard, she wants what's best."

"It's nice to finally see Emily make a choice in terms of her emotions and stick with it and see where it leads her, and deal with the repercussions — the highs and the lows of a decision. I was really happy about that," she added. "And look, audiences have wanted her to make a version of a decision in this way for a while and see what that would play out like. It's fun to see the two characters in new types of situations and scenes that we haven't seen before. It's Season 4, you want to see new things. But in true Emily fashion, there are a lot of feelings involved."

It's also not the last we have seen of Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who bolted after mistakenly kissing a girl he thought was Emily at the masquerade ball only to see her end up with Gabriel. "He doesn't disappear after Part 1. He's back and we will see him again in Part 2," Star confirmed. "Whether he's with Emily or not, he's a part of our world."

Collins echoed those sentiments, adding, "At the end of the day, regardless of romance or not, they really respect one another and he's not going anywhere. It's great that there's a second drop of episodes because we get to explore more of that.".

As for whether Emily and Gabriel's romance will stick this time, Collins admitted she doesn't know if they're ultimately the "endgame."

"We're hoping for a Season 5," she said. "We don't know when we start the season how it's going to end; we don't even know halfway through. Because there are so many twists and turns, and because so much happens within the world throughout the year that it takes between seasons, we don't know what will get added, new ideas, and where we'll travel. So it's hard to have an endgame when every episode my mind is blown to where we're going emotionally and physically."

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 drops Sept. 12.