If you're feeling the sting of the Drew Barrymore drought after Santa Clarita Diet's cancellation at Netflix, we've got good news. The actress will return to the small screen soon -- as herself.

CBS announced on Thursday that Drew Barrymore will officially headline her own syndicated talk show, which launches in the fall of 2020. In a statement, Barrymore said, "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I'm truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

CBS Television Studios president Peter Dunn added, "We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years. We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers."

A talk show for Barrymore has been in the works for years. Though she is primarily known for her work in films, Barrymore has served as an executive producer behind the scenes of several recent series, including Tough Love, Knife Fight, Rattled, and Santa Clarita Diet. Some of her most prominent accolades stem from her work in television, including her Golden Globe win for her work in the 2009 HBO miniseries Grey Gardens.

Drew Barrymore's as-yet-untitled talk show is expected to premiere in fall 2020.

