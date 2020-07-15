The lives and loves of Downton Abbey's Crawley family and their staff are as complicated as they are juicy. Whether you're looking to revisit the show or watch it for the first time, there's plenty to enjoy in this period drama, which aired on PBS in the U.S. from 2011-2016 and on ITV in the U.K. from 2010-2015. The series also led to a 2019 feature film.

So where can you stream Downton Abbey? If you were all set to kick back and binge the series on Netflix, you may be disappointed to find out that the streaming juggernaut does not, in fact, have the rights to Downton Abbey. Never fear, though! There are other ways to revisit Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and her English exploits.





Watch Downton Abbey on Peacock

All six seasons of Downton Abbey are now available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming platform. Even better news: You can watch the show for free! The series is available to watch on Peacock's free ad-supported tier. The platform also has an ad-free premium option, which features more available programming, at $9.99/month.





Watch Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime

All six seasons of Downton Abbey are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. You can sign up here for a membership, which comes with a monthly fee of $8.99 a month (or $10.99 a month for all Prime services), which allows you to stream the whole series.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can still purchase episodes and seasons via Amazon. The cost per episode ranges from $2.99 to $3.99, while entire seasons are listed between $14.99 and $19.99.