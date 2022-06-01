Downton Abbey and Everything Else That Just Left Netflix

Join or Sign In
Tighten your corset, iron your collar, and put on a kettle, because we have some TV bingeing to do. Downton Abbey, the ITV and PBS period drama and winner of 16 Emmy awards, has just left Netflix. The last day to watch Downton Abbey on Netflix was May 31.
All six seasons of the series, set at the fictional Downton Abbey in Yorkshire and following the Crawley family and their servants, were added to Netflix in June of 2021, but the year-long rights have expired. That concluded the second go-round for Downton Abbey on Netflix; Netflix last had the rights to Downton Abbey back in 2013.
As Netflix continues to cut costs (goodbye scripted shows like The Baby-Sitters Club and Gentefied, hello a billion more seasons of cheap-to-produce reality shows like Love Is Blind), it makes sense for the streaming service to let streaming rights to big-name shows expire. Especially when those shows are readily available on so many other streaming services.
The good news is that you can watch Downton Abbey elsewhere. Currently you can watch Downton Abbey on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and The Roku Channel (free with ads), though it's unknown if and when Downton Abbey will be leaving those streamers. Or perhaps you should check out Fellowes' new Downton Abbey-esque series The Gilded Age, another period drama, this time set in 1880s New York City. It's streaming on HBO Max.
Downton Abbey isn't the only thing that just left Netflix. The beloved Friends-esque (but better!) hangout comedy Happy Endings is also gone, along with the sci-fi series Colony, the business thriller StartUp, and the I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchise.
More on Netflix:
May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
May 12
Eye in the Sky
May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
May 23
Shot Caller
May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander