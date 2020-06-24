Doom Patrol is returning for its second season on Friday, and fans will be happy to know that the best superhero show on TV is still as delightfully weird as it has always been. TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2's second episode, and it looks like we'll get our first glimpse at the new supervillain Doctor Tyme (Brandon Perea) at a smashing roller disco — what else would you expect from this show?

In the sneak peek, Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita (April Bowlby), and Cliff (Brendan Fraser) will have to bring up some traumatic memories — at least, for Cliff — to be transported to a spontaneous roller disco with Doctor Tyme. It remains unclear why Jane, Rita, and Cliff have been sent on this mission, or even what the mission is.

You Don't Need to Like Superheroes to Love Doom Patrol

And don't think we didn't notice that Victor (Joivan Wade) and Larry (Matt Bomer) are missing in action as well. Does our mysterious clock-faced villain with the killer moves have something to do with their absence? There are so many questions we need answered and so much weirdness we need to enjoy!

Doom Patrol drops the first three episodes of Season 2 on HBO Max on Friday, June 26, with a new episode dropping every week for six weeks afterwards. Season 1 is currently available to stream on HBO Max.