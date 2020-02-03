The stars of Doctor Who don't need any Time Lord tricks to read each other's minds. When Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole stopped by TV Guide's New York studio in January, we challenged them to guess Doctor Who terms in a game of Taboo. Even though the most obvious clues were off limits, they still breezed through it in less time than it takes the Doctor to land the TARDIS.

"I'm smashing this," Cole declared.

"You've got the answer!" Whittaker pointed out.

Cole took the lead as clue giver, prompting Whittaker and Gill to guess Doctor Who villains and other iconic elements of the long-running show. Check out the video above to find out which villain is "Jodie's set crush" and which monster is Cole's favorite from before the Thirteenth Doctor's era. And of course, Graham (Bradley Walsh) gets the shoutout he deserves.

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8/7c on BBC America.