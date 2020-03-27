Now Playing Supergirl Cast Plays Who Said It: Supergirl or Disney Princess | Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh

They grow up so fast. Disney+ is apparently debating adding a few new shows to its library — and some of them are more mature than the family-friendly streaming platform's average content.

This week on the Disney+ Reddit, a subscriber shared a survey that they said had been sent to select Disney+ users, asking their interest in watching shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother, and Firefly. More family-friendly sitcoms Modern Family, black-ish, and Malcolm in the Middle were also included. TV Guide has reached out to Disney+ to confirm the legitimacy of the survey.

None of these shows are totally NSFW, but Buffy's mature themes and How I Met Your Mother's suggestive jokes would still be a departure for Disney+. The streaming service recently moved Love, Simon sequel series, Love, Victor, to Hulu, reportedly due to mature content. The Lizzie McGuire revival has also been halted at Disney+, which star Hilary Duff said was due to Disney's desire to keep things PG. If Disney is considering expanding the Disney+ brand, it could mean hope for Lizzie. (Please, for Hilary Duff's sake.)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother, Firefly, Modern Family, black-ish, and Malcolm in the Middle are all currently streaming on Hulu.