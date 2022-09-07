Disney Plus Streaming Deal: Get 1 Month For Just $2 — Save 75 Percent

It's Disney+ Day! To celebrate, the Mouse House has an amazing deal for fans.

For new and returning subscribers, Disney+ is just $2 for one month of service -- that's a 75 percent savings. Afterwards, the price goes back up to $8/mo. But since there's no long-term contract involved, subscribers can just cancel the service altogether, or keep watching at the regular subscription price.

But act fast and sign up now, this promo expires at the end of the day on September 19.

Happy Disney+ Day! Save 75 percent on Disney+. Getty Images

Disney+ is the home for hit originals, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Turning Red, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers, and more. It's also where you'll find new blockbusters, such as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, West Side Story (2021), Encanto, Raya and The Last Dragon, and much more. Meanwhile, movies and TV shows from 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) are also available, like X-Men, Fantastic Four, The Simpsons, and more.

The streaming service also features brand "hubs" for popular movies and TV shows from Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), and National Geographic.

Want more? Get 8 games for free during the month of September, thanks to Prime Gaming. Learn more here.