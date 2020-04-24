The Dead to Me Season 2 trailer is here, giving fans a first look at the fallout from that shocking Season 1 finale. After somebody — maybe Jen (Christina Applegate), maybe Judy (Linda Cardellini), or maybe someone else entirely — killed Judy's ex-fiancé Steve (James Mardsen), the unlikely friends must do whatever it takes to make sure their bloody secrets stay buried. Based on the trailer, that list includes: disposing of Steve's body (gross!), outwitting the FBI (good luck with that), screaming in a car (relatable!), and lying to everyone they know (who hasn't?).

The 10-episode second season will also find Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) continuing to cause trouble for the pair, who also must deal with a surprising new visitor in town. But while their problems keep mounting, Jen and Judy's friendship keeps growing.

Dead to Me Season 2 also stars Valerie Mahaffey (Lorna Harding), Sam McCarthy (Charlie Harding), Luke Roessler (Henry Harding), and Natalie Morales, who will play a new character, Michelle, who bonds with Judy at the Assisted Living Facility.

Dead to Me returns Friday, May 8 on Netflix. Season 1 is available to stream now.