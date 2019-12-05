

Finally, inevitably and at long last, everybody's favorite cuddly blue anthropomorphic children's toy is back! The CW released a trailer for Season 5 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Thursday, and it teases the return of Beebo along with a few other fun surprises.

In true Legends fashion, the sneak peek is hard to make sense of. It begins with a quick tease for Crisis on Infinite Earths, the five-part crossover that kicks off this Sunday, before launching into a zany montage of GIFable moments, like a '20s gangster shootout, the Atom potentially reenacting this Thanos/Ant-Man theory, puppet sex, a Shakespearean sword fight, and Moana - err - Mona (Ramona Young) sensually writhing on what looks like a rug made of tiny Beebos.

None of that compares, however, to Brandon Routh channeling his inner Mister Rogers with the Mister Parker's Cul de Sac parody. We're in no way prepared for his impending exit as a series regular this season, but that red sweater certainly takes some of the sting off.

The Flash and Arrow Stars Tease 'Spectacular' Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

Season 5 will also see the Legends squaring off against old enemies after Astra Logue (Olivia Swan) released the likes of Genghis Khan and others from hell in the finale. The team will take on this familiar threat without Zari (Tala Ashe), who altered her past and was replaced by her formerly deceased brother Behrad. She'll still be alive in the new season but with a new life that doesn't include her friends on the Waverider.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 21 on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)