Jason Momoa will share the screen with another musclebound hunk when See returns to Apple TV+ for Season 2. Everyone's third favorite Guardian of the Galaxy, Dave Bautista, will be joining the cast this upcoming season, according to Deadline.

There's no information yet on who Bautista is playing in the dystopian drama series, but it's probably fair to imagine Momoa and Bautista will wrestle at some point in the season — or least have some kind of brawny fight scene. See is a post-apocalyptic series about a world in which a deadly virus annihilated mankind and those who survived lost their vision. Hundreds of years later, one clan leader (Momoa) must protect his twins — prophesied to have the gift of sight — from a powerful queen who will stop at nothing to destroy his children.

This is Bautista's first major television role, and who knows, if all goes well, he could be playing the co-star on a Dick Wolf procedural in no time.

In addition to his turn as Drax in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, Bautista has also appeared in pics like Blade Runner 2049 and Hotel Artemis.

See Season 1 is available on Apple TV+.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

