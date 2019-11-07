There's no crying in baseball, and there's definitely no crying over the fact that The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden is reportedly joining Amazon's A League of Their Own pilot. Multiple reports say that Carden is in talks to join Abbi Jacobson in the potential series based on the 1992 film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. (Amazon could not confirm Carden's involvement at this time.) Jacobson is also writing and executive-producing the project for Amazon.

Although details about who Carden and Jacobson could be playing are not available, Amazon's take on A League of Their Own will feature a contemporary spin on the stories and women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show will still be set in 1942 and follow the Rockford Peach team from season to season, but it will not feature Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, played by Geena Davis and Lori Petty, respectively, in the movie.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

This is not the first time Carden and Jacobson have worked together. Carden appeared multiple times on Jacobson and Ilana Grazer's Broad City on Comedy Central and the two actresses came up through the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy scene in New York together.

Carden currently stars on the final season of NBC's The Good Place as Janet, an all-knowing being that is trying to help Michael (Ted Danson) and four humans prove that humanity is redeemable.

The Good Place airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.