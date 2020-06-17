Danny Masterson has officially been charged with raping three women the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced Wednesday, June 17. Masterson will reportedly face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

The actor, best known for Fox's That '70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau released a statement to TV Guide denying the charges and claiming Masterson's innocence.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," the statement reads. "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Masterson first faced public allegations of sexual misconduct back in 2017, after which Netflix dropped him from The Ranch. According to Variety, the actor has been under investigation by the LAPD since 2016. In August 2019, four women filed a civil suit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, claiming they were stalked and harassed by the Church after going to the police.

There are reportedly two other cases of assault that the District Attorney's office declined to file charges on citing insufficient evidence for one case, and the statute of limitations for the other.