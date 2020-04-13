Camilla Mendes is back on our screens trying to survive the duplicitous deceptions of town not called Riverdale. Netflix dropped a dark and twisty trailer for its upcoming film Dangerous Lies, which premieres on Thursday, April 30.

In the film, which is directed by Michael M. Scott from a script by David Golden, Mendes plays Katie, a young married woman who takes a job as a caretaker for a very wealthy man in his massive Chicago estate. When he dies, he leaves his estate and fortune to her. But after she and her husband Adam (portrayed by Jessie T. Usher) move in, they discover secrets that have the whole town coming after them. There's no one that Katie can trust in this psychological thriller, even her closest loved ones. Sounds right in Mendes's wheelhouse.

Cam Gigandet and Jamie Chung also star in the pic.

Dangerous Lies premieres on Thursday, April 30 on Netflix.