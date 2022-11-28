Cyber Monday 2022: Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For Free — Save Up to $30

Want unlimited and ad-free music streaming for less? How does free sound? Amazon has a deal for all sorts of music lovers.

For Cyber Monday, new subscribers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free -- that's a $30 savings. Afterwards, the price goes up from zero dollars to $10/mo. ($9/mo. if you're an Amazon Prime member).

However, you can cancel the music streaming service at anytime since there's no long-term contract. Once 90 days is up, you can cancel it and walk away. No harm. But, if you enjoy the service, you can keep it and just listen to all the music you want.

Listen to unlimited music for free for Cyber Monday. Getty Images

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the home of more than 90 million ad-free songs from top recording artists, such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Drake, Elvis Presley, Elton John, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Post Malone, Adele, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and much more. It also features offline play with unlimited skips, playlists and internet radio stations, and podcasts.

The music service is available on various web browsers, mobile apps, as well as streaming and smart home devices too.

