The Arrowverse will have to make room for another new hero. In the official trailer for Stargirl, which dropped Wednesday, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore is just an average teen before a magical staff drastically changes her life.

The preview teases a classic origin story about a girl dealing with moving to a new town, getting used to a new stepdad, and now having to save the world to top it all off. Courtney's whole life gets uprooted when she discovers the Cosmic Staff, previously wielded by the now-deceased Starman, which has chosen her as Starman's successor. But unlike Arrow's Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) or Supergirl's Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), who were reluctant to step into their superhero roles at first, Courtney is game to take up the mantle of Stargirl.

DC Universe's Stargirl Is Headed to The CW

In addition to Bassinger, the series also stars Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Courtney's stepdad and Starman's former sidekick. Joel McHale will appear as Starman, along with Henry Thomas as Charles McNider, another member of the Justice Society of America.

Stargirl arrives in Spring 2020.

