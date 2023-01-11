Join or Sign In
A Y2K mystery told in three timelines is coming our way
Season 1 of Cruel Summer was a shocking ride filled with twists and turns. The Freeform thriller is returning for a Season 2, and we're expecting another delicious mystery. The most important thing to know about Cruel Summer Season 2 is that it follows an entirely new cast and takes place in a different decade. But this upcoming installment features a similar storytelling approach.
"We want to hold onto the rules — the three timelines, the dual perspectives, the things that make this show very unique," executive producer Michelle Purple said at Freeform's presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Cruel Summer Season 2 features three timelines around Y2K, and the central mystery follows Sadie Stanley's Megan Landry, Lexi Underwood's Isabella LaRue, and Griffin Gluck's Luke Chambers.
Season 1 of Cruel Summer focused on two teenagers and the lies they told about each other. Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) went missing for months, and when she returned home the teen claimed that Jeannette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) saw her while she was kidnapped — but never attempted to save her. Jeanette denied this and sued Kate for defamation. It soon became clear that both girls, and the people around them, were not telling the full truth.
While the story of Kate and Jeannette have concluded, Season 2 of Cruel Summer will share the themes of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal. "So many people love those characters, but we could not maintain the integrity without repeating the same thing again," Executive Producer Jessica Biel said at the winter press tour. Biel also shared about what draws her to crime stories focused on female characters: "What stands out is always unreliable narrators," she said. Cruel Summer Season 2 is bound to prompt viewers to question every word that comes out of the characters' mouths.
Here's everything to know about Cruel Summer Season 2.
We don't have a specific release date yet, but Freeform announced at the Television Critics Association' winter press tour that Cruel Summer Season 2 premieres in Summer 2023.
The second season of Cruel Summer revolves around Sadie Stanley's Megan Landry, Lexi Underwood's Isabella LaRue, and Griffin Gluck's Luke Chambers. Here are other members of the cast:
Cruel Summer Season 2 premiers summer 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the first season of the show on Freeform.