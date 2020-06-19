The Criterion Channel, an online subscription resource for significant classic and contemporary films, has lifted the paywall on many movies and documentaries from Black filmmakers that showcase the Black experience. Cheryl Dunye's The Watermelon Woman, Julie Dash's Daughters of the Dust, and Oscar Micheaux's Body and Soul are just some of the titles now available for everyone to watch for free, whether or not you are a subscriber to Criterion Channel.

The Criterion Collection, which runs Criterion Channel, also announced that it is donating $25,000 now and starting a recurring $5,000 monthly donation to support organizations fighting racism in America today. Criterion joins a growing number of groups donating money and offering resources to educate America on the systemic problem of racism.

Criterion has also opened up films from white filmmakers who captured Black culture, including Shirley Clarke's Portrait of Jason and Agnes Varda's Black Panthers.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.