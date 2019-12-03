A crisis is coming, and it's unlike anything the Arrowverse has ever seen before. "Everything we know, everything there is, and everything there ever was is doomed," Tom Cavanagh's Pariah laments in the final trailer for The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths.

In the preview, which dropped Tuesday, the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) warns of a malevolent force seeking to destroy the entirety of the multiverse with a massive wave of anti-matter. As this ominous threat looms, heroes from across the Arrowverse — including Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) — assemble to face the problem head on.

Everything We Know About the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

But with a threat this big, they're going to need major backup from the likes of Tom Welling's Clark Kent, Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne, Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, and so many more.

The CW's five-part crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths begins with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The event will conclude following a winter hiatus with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)