The crossover event of the season is almost here. The first teaser for the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths has arrived, and even though the footage is brief, most of The CW's most treasured TV superheroes — and a few of their foes — make an appearance in this preview.

The teaser begins with a shot of the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) having a showdown with The Flash (Grant Gustin), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), and — surprise, surprise — even Lex Luther (Jon Cryer) is all lined up with that super squad for this staring contest. We then see glimpses of some other familiar heroes, including Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Superman (Brandon Routh's version, in this case), and the trio of Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), and Mia (Katherine McNamara).

Everything We Know About the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

Only one piece of actual dialogue comes through in this cameo-heavy preview, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, it comes from Arrowverse's MVP as Oliver Queen tells his companions, "We've got your backs."

A crisis is coming. The 5-episode crossover begins Sunday, December 8 on The CW, presented by @boostmobile. #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/tChV9IjAOx — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) November 10, 2019

This teaser looks to be an extension of the six-second teaser Amell himself showed off last week.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a five-part crossover event which with Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman each airing individual episodes. Crisis will kick off first with its Supergirl episode on Sunday, Dec. 8 and will continue with Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The event will then return after winter hiatus for its conclusion with back to back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

