Unsubs Are About to Run Rampant: Criminal Minds Is Leaving Netflix This Month

The amount of times that you hear the word "unsub" is about to decrease by approximately a million percent. After a solid run helping everybody drift off to sleep to the sound of criminal profiling, Criminal Minds is leaving Netflix at the end of the month. The streamer has released the complete list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2022, confirming that the long-running procedural will exit the platform on June 29.

Of course, serious Criminal Minds-heads already know that Netflix currently only has the first 12 seasons of the series, which aired on CBS for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020. The final three seasons are available on Hulu, and you can stream the full series on Paramount+. Neither of those streamers has announced any change to Criminal Minds' availability. But it's a major blow if Netflix is your go-to — and it clearly is for a lot of people, since the 12 seasons of Criminal Minds on Netflix were the most-streamed show in the U.S. in 2021. Clear your schedule; you've only got until the end of June to kick it with the gang at the BAU.

Criminal Minds follows a team of profilers at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit as they unravel horrifying cases. The cast, which rotates over the course of the show's long run, includes Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, and Mandy Patinkin.

A revival is currently in development at Paramount+.

Other shows leaving Netflix in June include Documentary Now!, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Reign. Check out the full list below, and head here for everything coming to Netflix in June.

Criminal Minds Cliff Lipson/CBS

Everything Leaving Netflix in June

June 2

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird



June 6

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy



June 13

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5



June 17

Silver Linings Playbook



June 23



Reign: Seasons 1-3

June 29

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12



The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

June 30

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

