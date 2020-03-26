Even Courteney Cox is spending her social distancing time bingeing Friends. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live's latest at-home minilogue on Wednesday night and revealed that while she's stuck at home, she's using her newfound downtime to finally revisit the show that made her a household name.

"I decided during this time, when people love this show so much, I decided to binge-watch Friends. I just started Season 1, it's good," Cox said.

Noting that she is streaming the series on Amazon Prime, since it's no longer on Netflix and HBO Max doesn't launch until May, Cox explained that one of the reasons she's watching her old show is because she's forgotten so much about what actually happened onscreen throughout the hit sitcom's 10 seasons.

"I keep getting asked all these questions about Friends. People ask me to do trivia things ... I don't remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory," she explained. "I mean, I remember honestly loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don't remember episodes. I would never pass. I fail every test."

Indeed, when challenged to compete with Jimmy Kimmel's Friends-obsessed cousin in an impromptu game of Friends trivia, she lost miserably. In response to one question, Cox exclaimed, "Ross was my first kiss? What episode was that?!"

In the video chat with Kimmel, Cox also briefly discussed the matter of the Friends reunion being delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We were supposed to do it Monday and Tuesday of this week," she said. Though she didn't reveal when production on the special would be rescheduled for, she did say that most of the cast reunited recently. "We did speak with the producer one time, and we had a meeting, except for David Schwimmer was in New York. So we were in all the same room, which was really fun, except for Schwimmer."

Friends will be available to stream in full on HBO Max when the new streaming service launches in May. There is no word yet as to when the unscripted reunion special, which is expected to feature Cox, Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc all together again onscreen, will be be available on HBO Max.