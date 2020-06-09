Cops won't be returning to TV anytime soon. Paramount Network has officially canceled the police reality show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This news comes just days after A&E decided to pull episodes of Live PD and Cops was pulled from Paramount's schedule in the wake of protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Cops had previously been scheduled to air its Season 33 premiere on Monday, June 8. Now, it looks like those plans have officially been dropped.

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement.

Spike TV — later rebranded as Paramount Network — originally picked up Cops back in 2013 after the series ended a 25-season run on Fox. Cops first premiered on Fox in 1989 and the series has always faced criticism, including accusations of exploitation of minorities and low-income citizens, as well as criticism for law enforcement's methods of subduing suspects.

"Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast Live PD this weekend," A&E said in a statement last week.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.