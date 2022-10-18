The Complete Broadcast TV Schedule for Every Night of the Week

Join or Sign In
Here's what's on primetime TV for fall 2022
The fall 2022 TV season is packed with plenty of returning favorites, from CBS's tried-and-true procedurals to ABC's popular medical dramas to Fox's adult animated comedies. Plus, there are plenty of intriguing new shows to check out, including Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters on The CW, Fire Country on CBS, and the Quantum Leap reboot on NBC.
With the exception of two NBC stragglers that won't debut until November, every show on the big five broadcast networks has premiered this season, and they've all shifted to their regular spots on the schedule. That means we know exactly which shows are airing on which nights for the rest of the season.
Here's the complete fall 2022 TV schedule for CBS, NBC, ABC, The CW, and Fox for every night of the week.
8 p.m.
9-1-1 (Fox)
All American (The CW)
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
8:30 p.m.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS)
9 p.m.
All American: Homecoming (The CW)
The Cleaning Lady (Fox)
NCIS (CBS)
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (ABC)
NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)
Quantum Leap (NBC)
8 p.m.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
FBI (CBS)
The Resident (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
The Winchesters (The CW)
9 p.m.
FBI: International (CBS)
La Brea (NBC)
Monarch (Fox)
Professionals (The CW)
10 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
The Rookie: Feds (ABC)
8 p.m.
Chicago Med (NBC)
The Connors (ABC)
DC's Stargirl (The CW)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Survivor (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
The Goldbergs (ABC)
9 p.m.
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Kung Fu (The CW)
LEGO Masters (Fox)
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics (ABC)
10 p.m.
Big Sky (ABC)
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
The Real Love Boat (CBS)
8 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
Law & Order (NBC)
Station 19 (ABC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Walker (The CW)
8:30 p.m.
Ghosts (CBS)
9 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)
So Help Me Todd (CBS)
Welcome to Flatch (Fox)
Walker: Independence (The CW)
9:30 p.m.
Call Me Kat (Fox)
10 p.m.
Alaska Daily (ABC)
CSI: Vegas (CBS)
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)
8 p.m.
Capital One College Bowl (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, premieres Nov. 4)
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
Shark Tank (ABC)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox, year-round)
8:30 p.m.
Young Rock (NBC, premieres Nov. 4)
9 p.m.
20/20 (ABC)
Dateline NBC (NBC)
Fire Country (CBS)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
9:30 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (CBS)
8 p.m.
College Football (ABC)
Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (The CW, premieres Oct. 22)
Drama Encores (NBC)
Saturday Encores (CBS)
9 p.m.
Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)
Saturday Encores (CBS)
World's Funniest Animals (The CW, premieres Oct. 22)
9:30 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals (The CW, premieres Oct. 22)
10 p.m.
48 Hours (CBS)
SNL Vintage (NBC)
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
7 p.m.
60 Minutes (CBS)
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Football Night in America (NBC, also live on Peacock)
8 p.m.
Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)
The Equalizer (CBS)
Family Law (The CW)
The Simpsons (Fox)
8:20 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC, also live on Peacock)
8:30 p.m.
The Great North (Fox)
9 p.m.
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Coroner (The CW)
East New York (CBS)
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (Fox)
10 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
The Rookie (ABC)
This article will be updated if changes are made throughout the fall 2022 broadcast TV season.