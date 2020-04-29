Next Up The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Sneak Peek: Agent Park Returns to Alaska

Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Disney+ is the place to be this Monday, May 4, as it will be celebrating Star Wars Day in a big way with the addition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian Season 1 (cue all those Baby Yoda-loving squeals!), and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

That's not the only reason to get excited about the streaming service next month, though. Disney also announced via Twitter that Disney+ will also be adding the classic film The Princess Bride to the mix at the top of the month. The perfect rom-com and Baby Yoda in the same week? There are some bright spots in 2020 after all.

Here's what's coming to Disney+ in May.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

May 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals Season 1

Birth of Europe Season 1

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1

CAR SOS Seasons 1-7

Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1

Love & Vets Season 1

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor Season 1

Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4

The Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe Season 1

United States of Animals Season 1

Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture (S1)

May 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

May 4

New Library Titles

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"

May 8

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

May 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It Season 1

Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2

Disney Vampirina Season 3

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2

Disney+ Originals

The Big Fib Season 1

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"