Disney+ is the place to be this Monday, May 4, as it will be celebrating Star Wars Day in a big way with the addition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian Season 1 (cue all those Baby Yoda-loving squeals!), and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
That's not the only reason to get excited about the streaming service next month, though. Disney also announced via Twitter that Disney+ will also be adding the classic film The Princess Bride to the mix at the top of the month. The perfect rom-com and Baby Yoda in the same week? There are some bright spots in 2020 after all.
Here's what's coming to Disney+ in May.
May 1
New Library Titles
Awesome Animals Season 1
Birth of Europe Season 1
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1
CAR SOS Seasons 1-7
Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1
Love & Vets Season 1
Nature's Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor Season 1
Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4
The Princess Bride
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe Season 1
United States of Animals Season 1
Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3
Water Birds
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"
One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"
Prop Culture (S1)
May 2
New Library Titles
John Carter
May 4
New Library Titles
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"
May 8
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"
One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"
Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"
May 15
New Library Titles
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"
One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"
It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"
May 22
New Library Titles
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Disney Just Roll with It Season 1
Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2
Disney Vampirina Season 3
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2
Disney+ Originals
The Big Fib Season 1
Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"
One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"