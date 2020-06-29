July is almost here, and a new month means there will be all new things to watch on your favorite streaming services. Hulu has announced its slate of new arrivals for July, which includes a few Hulu Originals, great shows from other networks, and some excellent movies, too.
It's a light month for Hulu Original premieres — Palm Springs, the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-starring rom-com, arrives on Friday, July 10, and Andrew Fried's documentary of Lin-Manuel Miranda's improv hip-hop group We Are Freestyle Love Supreme and horror anthology installment Into the Dark: The Current Occupant follow on Friday, July 17. Other movies coming to the platform include the James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Kitty Green's celebrated drama The Assistant, and the classic comedies Moonstruck and My Cousin Vinny.
Check out the full list below.
What's Coming
July 1
1000-lb Sisters Season 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1
BBQ Rig Race Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special
Buddy vs. Duff Season 1
Burgers, Brew & 'Que Seasons 1-3, 5
Deadly Women Season 13
Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1
Family By the Ton Season 2
Ghost Hunters Season 1
Homicide Hunter Season 9
House Hunters Seasons 154 - 159
Intervention Season 20
Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1
Kids BBQ Championship Seasons 1-2
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1
Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3
Psychic Kids Season 1
Say Yes to the Nest Season 1
Seven Year Switch Seasons 1-2
Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3
Shark Week 2018
Shark Week 2019
The American Farm Season 1
The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1
The Grill Dads Season 1
The Strongest Man in History Season 1
The Toe Bro Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1
Twisted Sisters Season 2
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1
Unexpected Season 3
Unpolished Season 1
Welcome to Plathville Season 1
12 and Holding
2001 Maniacs
52 Pick-Up
A Bridge Too Far
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures
A Kid Like Jake
A Mighty Wind
A Storks Journey
An Eye for a Eye
The Axe Murders of Villisca
The Bellboy
Beloved
Best In Show
Between Us
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Birdwatchers
Boogie Woogie
The Bounty
Brokedown Palace
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
Bug
Buried
Cadaver
California Dreamin'
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Catcher Was A Spy
The Catechism Cataclysm
Change of Plans
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cinderfella
Citizen Soldier
The Client
Cold War
The Color Purple
Cortex
The Cured
Danger Close
Dark Touch
Day Night Day Night
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Rejects
Dheepan
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
The Edukators
Eloise's Lover
Exorcismus
The Eye
The Eye 2
Father of My Children
Filth & Wisdom
Flashback
The Flat
Footloose
For Your Consideration
The Forbidden Kingdom
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Forgiveness of Blood
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
Furlough
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Grizzly Man
Hateship, Loveship
Hornet's Nest
Hot Rod
House of 1000 Corpses
The House That Jack Built
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
The Last Mistress
Len and Company
Liar, Liar
Love Songs
The Man from London
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
March of the Penguins
Mary Shelley
Match
Moonstruck
My Cousin Vinny
The Necessities of Life
Nick Nolte: No Exit
Nights and Weekends
The Ninth Gate
Norma Rae
The Patsy
Phase IV
Polisse
Poseidon
Post Grad
PSYCHO GRANNY
Rabbit Hole
Rebel in the Rye
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
Search for General Tso Chicken
The Shock Doctrine
The Shrine
Sliver
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Spiderhole
Spring Forward
Starting Out in the Evening
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
Tales From the Golden Age
Tank 432
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
This Christmas
Three Blind Mice
Three Musketeers
Trapped Model
The Trip
The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Spain
Trishna
Trivial
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
Waiting for Guffman
Waiting Room
We Are What We Are
We Have Pope
The Weather Man
The Wedding Planner
West Side Story
When A Man Comes Home
July 2
The Whistlers
July 3
I Am Not Your Negro
To The Stars
July 5
Outcry Season 1
July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 9
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 10
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
CMA: Best of Fest
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 11
China: The Panda Adventure
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth
July 13
My Scientology Movie
The Rest Of Us
July 15
Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1
Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)
Search: WWW Season 1
The Weekend
July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu Original)
July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
July 20
The Assistant
July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)
The Last Full Measure
July 22
Bolt
July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol
July 27
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1
Good Deeds
July 28
Maxxx Season 1
July 29
Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
Ladhood Season 1
July 30
In My Skin Season 1
Bull
The Flood
July 31
Brassic Season 1
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED)
What's Leaving
July 31
A Life Less Ordinary
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
The Chumscrubber
Constantine
The Dark Knight
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Diary of a Hitman
The Forbidden Kingdom
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
The Graduate
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Lady in a Cage
Men With Brooms
Moll Flanders
Mutant Species
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
The Skull
Slums of Beverly Hills
Soul Food
Sprung
Tamara
Tank Girl
Thelma & Louise
Universal Soldier
Wayne's World 2