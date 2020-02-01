Ready to see all your favorite shows — and this year's Oscars ceremony — on a brand spanking new TV? You're in luck! TV Guide has partnered with CNET to give away a super cool 75-inch TCL 6-series. This 4K bad boy, brimming with quantum dots that give it impressive color, won CNET editors' choice award in October for its excellent overall image quality, brightness, rich contrast, and other features.

And that's not even the only prize! The grand prize winner gets this beauty of a machine plus a $100 gift card to Fandango. Plus, nine first prize winners each will receive a $100 gift card to Fandango.

To sign up for the giveaway, you must be a legal resident of the U.S., read our official rules, accept our terms and conditions, and fill out the form below. And, good news, you can increase your chances of winning by completing extra actions like following us on social media and more.

Once you're in the running, be sure to check your email on Feb. 11 — including your junk mail and spam folders — because we will notify winners via email. Hit TV Guide up on Twitter or Instagram to let us know what you'll be watching on your new screen — and to see what other shows you should check out next.