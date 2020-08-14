We're Now Less Clueless About Where the Clueless Reboot Will End Up

If you've been anticipating -- or dreading -- the potential new Clueless reboot that was announced late last year, we've got some news: We're one step closer to getting it.

Variety reports that the complete reboot of the 1995 movie starring Alicia Silverstone as a preppy L.A. high schooler has been pecked at by Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, which sounds about right. Peacock loves itself a reboot, with new versions of Saved By the Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica on the way.

The new Clueless with basically flip over the table of the original movie, positing what would happen if we picked up the premise and dropped it in 2020, with Silverstone's Cher going missing and her best friend Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the classic comedy) becoming the school's new queen bee. And because we can no longer just let things be, Dionne will also put on her detective's hat and attempt to solve the mystery of Cher's disappearance.

The, uhh, descriptive phrasing of the reboot remains, with creators Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey describing it as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte, and Adderall-fueled" new take on the cherished film written and directed by Amy Heckerling.

Clueless was previously adapted for television in a continuation series that ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN.