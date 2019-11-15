Now Playing American Crime Story Star on How Donatella Versace Took On Her Brother's Legacy

Clive Owen is going to parse what the definition of "is" is. The actor has been cast as President Bill Clinton in the upcoming FX limited series Impeachment: American Crime Story, Deadline reports. He joins Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones in the cast of the limited series about the Clinton sex scandal.

The third installment of FX's American Crime Story anthology series is written by Sarah Burgess, who executive-produces along with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Monica Lewinsky also serves as a producer. The limited series is based on on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Toobin also wrote The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, the source material for Season 1 of American Crime Story.

Filming is slated to start in March for a September 2020 premiere date.