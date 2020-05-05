Chris Pratt is officially returning to the small screen scene after enjoying quite a few years of box office success thanks to those Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World movies. Pratt's next big project is poised to be a television conspiracy thriller called The Terminal List, which has landed at Amazon according to Deadline.

MRC Television announced in February that it was developing The Terminal List, an adaptation of Jack Carr's novel of the same name, which will follow Pratt's character Reece, a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon is ambushed during a covert operation. Upon returning to the United States, Reece experiences conflicting memories of what happened on that mission and questions his own culpability in the costly incident. As new evidence begins to emerge about the attack, though, Reece discovers some dark forces that may be working against him.

Pratt will star in and executive produce the project. Antoine Fuqua, who previously directed Pratt in The Magnificent Seven, will direct the pilot. The Terminal List was reportedly shopped to multiple streamers before ultimately landing at Amazon.

Besides Pratt's brief return to television for the Parks and Recreation reunion special, this will be the actor's first substantial return to TV. Here's hoping he can use all that action-movie experience to make this new series just as thrilling as his big-screen hits.

With all that experience sleuthing AND fighting, it sounds like Pratt's already ready to go for The Terminal List.

