Chicago P.D.'s Season 7 finale will be one to remember. Wednesday's episode, airing at 10/9c on NBC, finds Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in a difficult position as he comes face to face with Tom Doyle (Mickey O'Sullivan), the racist police offer who put a gun to his head in Season 6's "Night in Chicago." Suffice it to say, this reunion won't be a particularly pleasant one for either man.

"It's an unexpected reunion that neither man is excited about, especially Atwater," showrunner Rick Eid told TV Guide. "Doyle put a gun to Atwater's head when he was working undercover, so to be blunt: Atwater thinks he's a racist a--hole. Doyle, on the other hand, feels guilty about what went down last year and would like to make amends."

"Silence of the Night" is poised to be an emotionally-charged hour as the show revisits Season 6's visceral Black Lives Matter story. Atwater will again be forced to evaluate his identities as both black man and a police officer while faced with another moral dilemma involving Doyle. But given the complexity of the situation, don't expect things to be completely resolved when the credits fade to black.

"It will make him feel good about himself (for a few minutes anyway), but there will be no closure," Eid added. "The issues addressed are too complicated to wrap up in a bow. The choice Atwater makes in this episode is brave, but like Ray Price said: there's a cost to being brave. So, Atwater is going to have to deal with the consequences."

See how it all goes down when Chicago P.D.'s Season 7 finale airs Wednesday, April 15 at 10/9c on NBC.