Brace yourselves, One Chicago fam. Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) are about to have a very important conversation on Chicago Med, and it might be a game-changer for Manstead.

Wednesday's midseason finale, titled "I Can't Imagine the Future," will see Natalie start to get her memories back and finally piece together what she planning to tell Will before that car accident seriously rattled her brain. With the season-long mystery poised to end soon, Torrey DeViitto said this much-anticipated chat will showcase the pair in an entirely new way.

"Something does happen with Manstead and it's something different than we've ever seen and it kind of flips everything upside down," DeVitto teased to TV Guide at an NBC press event. "It's a different way than Manstead's ever interacted and fans are not gonna be used to it."

We've had to get used to a lot of things this season, including Natalie falling for a shady guy like Phil (Ian Harding), who took advantage of her amnesia and lied about proposing before the accident. (She eventually broke things off with him.) Plus, Will has begun seeing a paramedic named Juliet who seems nice, but given his awful dating track record, this probably won't end well. Both exes may have moved on with their lives, but as this impending talk suggests, there may still be hope that these two lovebirds find their way back to each other.

"I can't imagine a world in Chicago Med where Manstead's dead for good. I'd be very sad if that was the case. I love their journey together," DeVitto said. "But so much has happened with Natalie, and especially in her dating life, that she just needs to step back and have a break for a second."

She continued: "I think she needs to be single. Maybe her and April (Yaya DaCosta) should go out to Molly's and get a drink together. They're both going through some relationship stuff."

See how it ll goes down between Will and Natalie when Chicago Med's midseason finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on NBC.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick