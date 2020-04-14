While there's plenty of drama ahead in Chicago Med's season finale, airing Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider say that the episode will end on a hopeful note for the show's emotionally-taxed squad. So for those of you wondering if Ethan (Brian Tee) and April's (Yaya DaCosta) current relationship woes mark the end for the pair, or if poor Dr. Charles' (Oliver Platt) struggles with raising a hormonal teen daughter on his own will send him into an existential crisis, you needn't worry too much.

"It ends on a note of hope for Ethan and April, for Will and Hannah, for Natalie and Crockett, and for Charles and his daughter Anna," the Chicago Med bosses teased to TV Guide.

While there will be some strife — this is Chicago Med, after all — the silver lining is that, as Mariah Carey's underappreciated 2002 single "Make It Through the Rain" suggests, these hard-working doctors will make it past whatever hardship's been thrown at them in the final episode of the season.

The hour will see Crockett (Dominic Rains) visited by two detectives which raises huge questions about his past. Meanwhile, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) continue their relationship and Ethan puts his life on the line to save a child. With everything going on in Ethan's personal life lately, the question of how that will influence him in this episode looms.

"Ethan is a heroic and selfless guy — nevertheless, his regrets about April definitely affect his actions in this episode," Frolov and Schneider added.

Chicago Med's Season 5 finale airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c on NBC.