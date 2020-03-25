Chicago Med nearly gave us a heart attack when Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) were held hostage at gunpoint just a few weeks ago. That unforgettable episode not only delivered one of the most intense moments of the season, but also laid the groundwork for a potential new romance between the pair, who bonded over their shared traumatic experience.

Wednesday's episode, titled "In the Name of Love," finds both doctors working closely together on a terminally ill patient, but their different approaches to the case will put them at odds. Despite this conflict, though, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider say they'll continue to grow closer and hinted that there might be more than just friendship on the horizon.

"We have considered bringing them together romantically," Schneider and Frolov told TV Guide via email. "We think they'd make for a very interesting couple — they're very different personalities."

A new romance would be pretty beneficial for Marcel given the current fiasco he's currently involved in. As you'll recall, he kissed April (Yaya DaCosta), who kept it from Ethan (Brian Tee) before finally telling him the truth last week, just when Ethan and Marcel were becoming friends. It's still too early to tell where Natalie and Marcel are headed but let's hope it won't be as messy as this Marcel-April-Ethan situation.

Wednesday's episode will also see Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Hannah (Jessy Schram) take their blossoming romance to the next level, essentially putting the final nail in Manstead's coffin — at least for now. This new relationship will be a unique experience for Will, who will need to be there for his partner in a way he hadn't before.

"It is very different from Will's relationship with Natalie in that it was born out of Hannah's addiction. Will is supportive and protective of Hannah in ways that he didn't need to be with Natalie. He also must wrestle with the fear that Hannah might relapse," the Chicago Med bosses explained.

Will might be progressing in his personal life, but things are a bit more complicated professionally. His extreme measures to save his patients this season have landed him in hot water on several occasions and those issues will again surface in Wednesday's episode. When he takes on a patient with early-onset Alzheimer's, Charles (Oliver Platt) and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) worry he's repeating past mistakes.

The hour will also see Goodwin's son drop by for a visit. Plus, after tying the knot, Ben (Charles Malik Whitfield) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) find themselves worrying about one of Ben's students who's been admitted to the ED.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.