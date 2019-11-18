Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov are opening up about Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie's (Torrey DeVitto) much-anticipated showdown in the upcoming midseason finale airing Wednesday, Nov. 20. With Natalie's memories starting to come back, the perpetually troubled doctor will finally clear the air about what she had intended to tell Will before that nasty car accident.

"The evening now becomes clear to her, what happened and what she was going to do," Schneider told TV Guide.

Torrey DeVitto previously teased a Manstead interaction like we've never seen before, and Frolov elaborated, saying that "we see a side of them, a side of Will, particularly, that we've never seen before."

Frolov also confirmed that Natalie's memories will be triggered, in part, by the return of Phil's daughter, Sophie, who desperately needs heart surgery. Given that Natalie dropped Phil like a bad habit after learning he lied about proposing to her, it's safe to say this won't be a happy reunion. "It's an interesting situation. I wouldn't call it a fun reunion," Schneider said.

However, theirs won't be the only awkward reunion in the midseason finale. Crockett (Dominic Rains) and April (Yaya DaCosta) are set to team up on a case, which couldn't come at a worse time. After all, their near-kiss a few weeks back all but confirmed there's something brewing between the two. With Ethan (Brian Tee) also starting to pick up on their special connection, things are about to get even more complicated for the trio.

"There's a definite attraction [between Crockett and April]," Schneider said.

"That becomes an issue," Frolov explained. "[Ethan]'s just aware of something there. He doesn't have enough on his radar." Added Schneider, "He sees a connection there that he hasn't seen before."

Chicago Med's midseason finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on NBC.