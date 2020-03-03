

Something's up with Chicago Fire's Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker). In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night's new episode, the usually calm firehouse leader rips into his staff for minor offenses like lingering in the hallways in the morning or not cleaning the apparatus enough and leaving dust in "every damn corner." Even med felt the brunt of Boden's irritability with Brett (Kara Killmer) being called out for checking her supply list during the morning meeting rather than waiting until afterward.

This may be uncharacteristic behavior for Boden, but there's a good reason for this grumpiness, and it has nothing to do with him being swapped out for an evil twin. The chief is just really hangry and not enjoying life right now.

"Donna's got me on some damn diet," Boden relays to his crew in the preview.

It turns out that Boden's cholesterol level is high, and he's turning to an internet fad diet to combat the potential health issue. The amusing moment outlines an eventful episode that will also see Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) disagree on a call, while Brett receives some life-altering news from her birth mother. Plus, a familiar face will return with a special proposition for Herrmann (David Eigenberg).

See how it all goes down when Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.