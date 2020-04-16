Chicago Fire's Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) are like peanut butter and chocolate: They just fit together so well. Over the last few seasons, they've formed an even tighter bond while facing stressful life changes, like Casey's divorce and Brett's engagement to Chaplain Kyle (Teddy Sears). Their close frienship will carry over into Season 9 as Brett deals with the fallout from her recent family issues. As you'll recall, she reconnected with her birth mother, Julie, who then died while giving birth to her half-sister.

In the Season 8 finale, Brett was dealt another emotional blow when Scott revealed that he and her sister were moving to another town and Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) came clean about applying to med school. According to showrunner Derek Haas, that parade of bad news will continue for Brett next season, but Casey will be right there to support her.

"Brett sure had a lot dumped on her plate this year. There will be more coming as her storyline heats up in season 9," Haas told TV Guide. "And yes, Casey will be a part of it."

Chicago P.D. Season 8 Will Give Us the Halstead and Upton Romance We Deserve

It's no secret that Casey and Brett have been dancing around their feelings for the last season and a half --you've seen those longing stares — but both have held back from expressing any kind of romantic inclination. With a great friendship already formed and even deeper feelings brewing, it's only a matter of time before that platonic relationship evolves into something more, especially now that it looks like they'll be spending even more time together next season. Don't get me wrong: Nothing can replace the epic love that Casey had with Gabby (Monica Raymund). However, there is room for our favorite sandy-haired captain to have another great romance, and with the way things are going, it could very well be with Brett.

With a shortened Season 8 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, planned stories from the cut episodes will likely be incorporated into Season 9, including a major arc involving Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and her Girls on Fire program that Haas said would have been a huge part of those final three episodes. The Chicago Fire boss confirmed that that story will, indeed, pick up next season.

"We wanted to pay off the trust and confidence Boden placed on her from the beginning of the season. We're going to have more of it in the coming season," Haas said.

There are plenty of other things to look forward to in Season 9, like more Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey cigar chats, which were severely lacking in Season 8, and Capp (Randy Flagler) returning to the job after that career-threatening injury. Most importantly, you can expect to see even more of those feel-good stories we've come to love about this uplifting series.

"I think we are uniquely positioned to be a hopeful and inspiring show next season. We're going to make Wednesday nights a time to see the best of humans rising up to help their fellow man," Haas said.

Chicago Fire, which has been renewed through Season 11, is currently streaming on Hulu..