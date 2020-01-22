Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund, who will next be seen in the upcoming Starz crime drama Hightown, is opening up about a potential romance between Fire's Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer). During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Raymund spoke up about the potential pairing, which has been hinted at since Season 7, joking that she "just can't deal" with Dawson's ex-husband and best friend possibly hooking up.

"It breaks my heart. The Brett and Casey post-Dawson relationship, I don't even know how to begin. What a conflict," she told TV Guide before delivering a serious answer. "I think that they're grown people, they're adults," Raymund continued. "Gabby Dawson left the relationship and Casey has every right to see who he wants."

Dawson left Fire at the start of Season 7, resulting in a divorce from Casey, to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. She returned for one episode earlier this season, hooking up with Casey and inviting him to visit her anytime before skipping town once more.

According to showrunner Derek Haas, that memorable encounter gives Brett pause about where she could be headed with Casey romantically, while Casey remains firmly hung up on his ex-wife. As a result, the remainder of this season will be focused on building Casey and Brett's friendship rather than pushing them towards a concrete romantic entanglement. Though they likely won't be shacking up anytime soon, expect the pair to spend loads of time together in the remaining episodes of Season 8.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Meanwhile, Hightown is expected to arrive on Starz later this year.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick.