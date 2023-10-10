Check Out These Fantastic Lego Set Deals at Amazon and Walmart

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Being a Lego fan isn't a very cheap endeavor--collecting good-quality sets can get quite expensive compared with most hobbies. That means that these major sales events, like Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days and Walmart's Holiday Kickoff, are very much appreciated for those of us who don't have unlimited money to blow on Legos--which I think is most of us.

Amazon and Walmart have some meaningful markdowns on Lego sets for their dueling sales this week, both on their original sets and also on a pretty solid group of collaborations with Marvel, Star Wars, Batman and other big brands. If you're in the market for Legos, this is the time to buy.

Amazon's Lego Deals

Whether you're just trying to grab a few low-priced sets or want to buy in bulk this week, Amazon's got the full spectrum. To emphasize the point, we've got this highly-detailed, movie-authentic Marvel Hulkbuster set, with a list price of $550, marked down to just $418--and we've also got the not-quite-so-fancy standard Hulkbuster set on sale for $40. Check out a selection of some of the best picks in the sale below. You'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of these deals--sign up here!

Walmart's Lego Deals



As you would expect with dueling sales, you'll find a lot of the same deals on both Amazon and Walmart, though not all of them cross over.

