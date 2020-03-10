Apple TV+ dropped its first teaser trailer for Loren Bouchard's new animated musical comedy Central Park Tuesday and it feels like a Bob's Burgers inspired tidal wave of songs and laughs. The 10-episode series, which premieres at the end of May, boasts a star-studded cast and follows the Tillerman family who lives in Central Park.

Patriarch Owen (Leslie Odom, Jr.) is the park manager and his wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is a journalist. The couple has a daughter named Molly (Kristen Bell) and a son named Cole (Tituss Burgess). In addition to navigating life, work and school, the Tillermans constantly have to fend off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci), whose sole purpose appears to be buying up Central Park — which she views as a patch of dirt and weeds — and turning it into condos. No one knows this better than Helen (Daveed Diggs), Bitsy's tortured personal assistant who combats her boss' cruelty with snide little acts of passive aggressive vengeance.

Josh Gad, who is also an executive producer on Central Park, voices a nature lover who sings about the famous New York landmark and celebrates all the things that make the park beloved. Along with Bouchard and Gad, Nora Smith (Bob's Burgers), Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers on the half-hour series.

The first three episodes of Central Park premiere May 29 on Apple TV+, with the remaining new episodes rolling out weekly.