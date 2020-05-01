With our regular TV line-up completely boned due to coronavirus related production delays, CBS is bringing back a classic franchise, Sunday Night at the Movies, to keep the people entertained. Currently CBS has only released a lineup for May, but if the shut down continue, they'll likely extend the program through subsequent summer months. The program, which aired family friendly blockbusters, has been dormant since 2006.

May's lineup is chock full of nostalgia with Paramount classics like Indiana Jones and Titantic, so make sure you get your popcorn ready and gather your quarantine-mates. It should be a rollicking good time. You can find the full May 2020 CBS Sunday Night at the Movies lineup below.

May 3

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark at 8/7c

May 10

Forrest Gump at 8/7c

May 17

Mission: Impossible at 8/7c

May 24

Titanic at 7/6c

May 31

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at 8/7c